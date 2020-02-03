Services
Kevin Patrick Moran

Kevin Patrick Moran Obituary
Kevin Patrick Moran

Middletown - Kevin Patrick Moran, 64, of Middletown, NJ, passed away on February 1, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center due to complications from esophageal cancer. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, and lived in Middletown all of his life. He was a beloved family member and friend to many in his community. Kevin was a dedicated mailman in the Monmouth Beach area for 36 years. He went out of his way to make other people laugh and smile, always sharing a joke with his mischievous grin. He was an especially generous and kind person who found ways to connect to everyone he came across in life. Kevin enjoyed many things including playing his guitar, walking his dog Mowgli in Hartshorne woods, going to the beach, hanging out at the track, golfing, scratch-off lottery tickets, listening to The Beatles and watching the NY Yankees and Giants. Above all else, he loved spending time with family and friends, joking around and reminding everyone not to take things too seriously.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Ellen (née Kelly) Moran; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Erica Moran Etter and Joshua Etter, and Lindsay Harold and Graham Mangini-Harold; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Tara Moran; his grandchildren, Nora, Audrey, Grayson, Teagan, and a baby girl due in March; his parents, Thomas and Marilyn Moran; his siblings and their families, brothers Tommy, Scotty, Jimmy, Chris, Bobby, and Michael Moran, and sisters Peggy Bergin, Deanie Deasy, and Kathy Trammell; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's Church, 110 Bray Ave., N. Middletown. Burial will follow at Bay View Cemetery, Leonardo.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Kevin's name to the .

Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
