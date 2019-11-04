|
Kevin J. Reagan
Berkeley Township - Kevin J. Reagan, age 61, of Berkeley Twp. passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at home. He was born in Teaneck and spent his childhood in Staten Island, NY. He had lived in Belmar before moving to Berkeley Twp. 15 years ago. Kevin was a taxi driver in Belmar for many years. He loved dogs, classic cars and most of all his tattoo. Kevin celebrated over two decades of sobriety, a fact he was quite proud of.
He was predeceased by his parents Mary and Joseph Reagan and his sister Sharon Vallese. He is survived by his daughter, Amie and her fiancé, David Glazebrook of Berwick, ME. His brother, Michael and his wife, Lisa of Feeding Hills, MA and his sister, Bridget Maehr and her fiancé, Lou Barthelemy. Kevin also leaves his brother-in-law, Sam Vallese and his partner, Deborah of Saylorsburg, PA, as well as his nieces, Nicole Duran, Stephanie Maehr and Ashley Reagan and nephews Carl Vallese and Christopher Reagan.
Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 9 from 2-4pm at the Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services 1329 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019