Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Reagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Reagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Reagan Obituary
Kevin J. Reagan

Berkeley Township - Kevin J. Reagan, age 61, of Berkeley Twp. passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at home. He was born in Teaneck and spent his childhood in Staten Island, NY. He had lived in Belmar before moving to Berkeley Twp. 15 years ago. Kevin was a taxi driver in Belmar for many years. He loved dogs, classic cars and most of all his tattoo. Kevin celebrated over two decades of sobriety, a fact he was quite proud of.

He was predeceased by his parents Mary and Joseph Reagan and his sister Sharon Vallese. He is survived by his daughter, Amie and her fiancé, David Glazebrook of Berwick, ME. His brother, Michael and his wife, Lisa of Feeding Hills, MA and his sister, Bridget Maehr and her fiancé, Lou Barthelemy. Kevin also leaves his brother-in-law, Sam Vallese and his partner, Deborah of Saylorsburg, PA, as well as his nieces, Nicole Duran, Stephanie Maehr and Ashley Reagan and nephews Carl Vallese and Christopher Reagan.

Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 9 from 2-4pm at the Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services 1329 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -