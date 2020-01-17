|
Kevin Richard Seitz
Ococee, FL - Kevin Richard Seitz, 53, of Ocoee, Florida, formerly of Bayville, NJ, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2020, at the Orlando VA Medical Center-Lake Nona, in Orlando, Florida. Born in Lakewood, NJ, Kevin was raised in Manchester, where he graduated from high school in 1984. After graduation, Kevin enlisted in the US Navy and served four years. After some time, Kevin re-enlisted in the Army National Reserves, where he was active for 18 years and served two tours of duty. With service to his community as well as his country, in his nature, Kevin was a member of the Manchester, Brick and Bayville Volunteer Fire Companies. In trade, Kevin was also previously a mechanic, an electrician and a commercial truck driver. Kevin enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with friends, but most of all he cherished and adored his daughter and grandson.
Predeceased by his father, John Richard Seitz, in 2011, Kevin is survived by his mother Denise, his brother Keith and his wife Barbara, his sister Kelly and her husband Richard, his daughter Andrea and her husband Heath, and his beloved grandson and niece.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759, on Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 3pm-7 pm. A service will take place on Thursday January 23, 2020, at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors to follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020