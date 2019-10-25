Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Church of the Holy Trinity in Spring Lake
Kevin S. Ryan Obituary
Tinton Falls and formerly of Manasquan Park, Wall Township - Kevin S. Ryan, 68, passed peacefully from this life on October 17th, at Jersey Shore Medical Center, after a long courageous battle with cancer with his loving wife Linda and family nearby.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, he moved to the Jersey shore after college in 1974 where he met Linda who was on vacation. They married on May 1st, 1976 and two days later opened Mr. Remnant Carpet Center in Wall. They worked together for 42 years before Kevin became ill. He fought for a cure, with Linda by his side and help from loving family and friends. Loyal employees allowed Mr. Remnant to remain open in their absence.

They lived in the Manasquan Park section of Wall for many years before moving to Tinton Falls two years ago. Kevin had many interests and enjoyed boating, cars, photography, his reef tank, and landscaping. He loved preparing delicious gourmet meals for family and friends. He and Linda shared a love of animals, and considered their rescue dogs an important part of the family.

Kevin was predeceased by his parents Ann (née Kocian) and Edmond Ryan. He is survived by his devoted wife Linda C. (née Dauch) Ryan, his brother Edmond Jr. and Geraldine Ryan of Massachusetts, and brother-in-law William and wife Carol Zeilman, sister-in-law Randie and husband Mike Folwell, nephews Brendan, Daniel, and Timothy Ryan, Ryan and Zachary Zeilman, John Ronsini and niece Christine Ronsini. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Shadow.

In keeping with Kevin's wishes, a private committal will take place in St. Catharine's Mausoleum, Sea Girt. A Memorial Service will be held at Church of the Holy Trinity in Spring Lake on November 9th at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Healthwell Foundation, P.O. Box 170305, Milwaukee, WI 53217, the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724, or Church of the Holy Trinity, P.O. Box 317, Spring Lake, NJ 07762.

To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
