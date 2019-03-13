|
Kevin W. DeDreux
Brick - Kevin W. DeDreux, age 65, of Brick, NJ passed away on March 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Neptune, NJ and lived much of his life as a resident of Brick, NJ.
Kevin was a restaurant entrepreneur; he owned and operated many different restaurants including Jason's Pizza, The Pit Stop, Brandys' Tavern and the Happy Hour Restaurant. He was an avid NY Yankees fan, he loved all animals and leaves behind four dogs, he was generous and caring and will be greatly missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Rosemary DeDreux and a brother, Brian DeDreux.
Surviving Kevin are his children, Jason and wife Ginny-Sue DeDreux, Jesse DeDreux and partner Scarlett Dell, and Jeneé and husband Tom Wasielewski, three grandchildren, Scarlett, Sebastian and Ashley; Kevin's partner of many years, Sharon Breault; and her children Drew and Sarah; four siblings: Colleen Scrimenti, Chuck, Gerry and Gary DeDreux; several nieces and nephews; also surviving him are his former wife, Maria and mother in law, Maria Curtiss.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held on Friday March 15, 2019, from 6pm to 9pm at the VFW Post 8867, 373 Adamston Road Brick NJ 08723. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Kevin's name to the Popcorn Park Zoo, ahscares.org. Condolences can be sent the family by visiting weatherheadyoung.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019