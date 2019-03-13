Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
For more information about
Kevin DeDreux
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin DeDreux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin W. DeDreux


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin W. DeDreux Obituary
Kevin W. DeDreux

Brick - Kevin W. DeDreux, age 65, of Brick, NJ passed away on March 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Neptune, NJ and lived much of his life as a resident of Brick, NJ.

Kevin was a restaurant entrepreneur; he owned and operated many different restaurants including Jason's Pizza, The Pit Stop, Brandys' Tavern and the Happy Hour Restaurant. He was an avid NY Yankees fan, he loved all animals and leaves behind four dogs, he was generous and caring and will be greatly missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Rosemary DeDreux and a brother, Brian DeDreux.

Surviving Kevin are his children, Jason and wife Ginny-Sue DeDreux, Jesse DeDreux and partner Scarlett Dell, and Jeneé and husband Tom Wasielewski, three grandchildren, Scarlett, Sebastian and Ashley; Kevin's partner of many years, Sharon Breault; and her children Drew and Sarah; four siblings: Colleen Scrimenti, Chuck, Gerry and Gary DeDreux; several nieces and nephews; also surviving him are his former wife, Maria and mother in law, Maria Curtiss.

A celebration of Kevin's life will be held on Friday March 15, 2019, from 6pm to 9pm at the VFW Post 8867, 373 Adamston Road Brick NJ 08723. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Kevin's name to the Popcorn Park Zoo, ahscares.org. Condolences can be sent the family by visiting weatherheadyoung.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now