|
|
Kevin Woolley
Lakewood - Kevin Woolley 54 of Lakewood, formerly of Manasquan died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home in his wife's loving arms. Born in Pt. Pleasant, NJ Kevin lived in Manasquan before moving to Lakewood 3 years ago. He worked as a CNC Programmer for TDK Lambda Americas in Tinton Falls. Kevin enjoyed TV, movies and video gaming.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife Sonya Woolley, 2 stepdaughters, Ruth DeLa Cruz and Rachel DeLa Cruz and a granddaughter Cecelia Jean Saltz.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Committal will be private. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Kevin's name to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430 Washington, DC 20036.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 5, 2019