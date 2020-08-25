1/1
Kim Appel Hanrahan
Kim Appel Hanrahan

Point Pleasant Borough - Kim Appel Hanrahan 61 of Point Pleasant Borough, died Monday August 24th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Kim was born in New York City and loved spending her summers down the shore at Monterey Beach. Kim relocated to Lavallette, Toms River and settled in Point Pleasant in 1996. Kim was a Human Services Specialist with the Ocean County Board of Social Services for many years. Kim enjoyed the beach, walking the boardwalk, sunset boat rides, and a tall glass of wine with a Maruca's slice. She was a great cook and loved to entertain and spend time with family and friends.

Kim was predeceased by her mother Norma Bocker Appel, father William J. Appel, and brother-in-law Loren D. Donley.

Kim is survived by her devoted husband David. Her children Amanda Holick of Brick, Melanie Holick and her fiancée Chris Matter of CA, Carlee Holick and her boyfriend Mike Jaworovich of Brick, Lauryn Braun and her husband Kyle of Tinton Falls and Robin Hanrahan and her boyfriend Nick Pavase of Woodbury Heights. Also surviving is her brother Stephen Appel and his wife Susan of CA. and Pt. Pleasant, and her sister Lynn A. Donley of FL. Kim is also survived by two grandchildren; Theodore Braun and Freya Pavase.

A memorial gathering for friends and family will take place on Friday August 28th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Ave. Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, www.OCRAHOPE.org




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
