Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Gertrude Cemetery
53 Inman Ave.
Colonia, NJ
Eatontown - Kim B. Lelchuk, 68, of Eatontown, passed away after a long illness, on January 22, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. Kim was born in Kennett Square, PA to Frank and Veronica (Sabo) Lelchuk.

He was raised in Kennett Square, PA and Little Silver, NJ by his mother. He attended Red Bank Regional High School.

Kim was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his uncles; Robert S. (Ruth) Sabo of Woodbine, NJ and William R. (Donna) Sabo of Omaha, NE and several cousins.

A graveside service will take place on Monday, January 27th at 1pm at St. Gertrude Cemetery, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, NJ. Memories and condolences maybe be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
