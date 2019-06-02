Kim Lukenda



Colts Neck - Kim Lukenda, 53, died this past Friday, May 31st, at Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health at Rahway after a long battle with breast cancer.



Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Kim lived in Colts Neck since 1997. A mother of three, Kim was a woman who valued her family, God, education and discipline, and stressed these values with her family. She enjoyed time spent with her family and friends, especially during the holidays. Christmas and the Fourth of July were her favorite times of the year.



Kim was a strong hearted, faithful woman who became attached to the Rosary. Her faith and family values carried her through her illness and assisted her in making many difficult decisions.



Kim loved the summer. She enjoyed her time bike riding and walking on the beach in Long Beach Island, as well as her quiet nights watching the sunset with her family in Beach Haven. She enjoyed shopping anywhere and everywhere, particularly shopping to decorate her home, which she took great pride in.



Despite's Kim's battles with her illness, she lived life to the fullest and had fun. She loved having a good time, whether that involved dancing with her family at home or spending a night out on the town with her friends. To those who knew Kim, she was a presence and a force. She will be dearly missed by all.



Surviving are her husband, Kevin; her mother Constance Zacharczyk; her three beautiful children Noelle (24), Logan(19) and Eric(13); and her sister Jill Zacharczyk Gassler & her husband Thomas.



Visitation Tuesday June 4th 4-8 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Funeral service Wednesday, June 5th 10:00 am, St. Gabriel's RC Church, Rt. 79, Marlboro. Entombment services will follow at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kim's memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; giving.mskcc.org.