Kim Muso
Tuckerton
MUSO, KIM 50, of Tuckerton, N.J., passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. She was born in Jersey City, N.J., residing in Bricktown prior to moving to Tuckerton. Kim worked as a U.S. Postal Carrier, in Little Egg Harbor, for 15 years. Kim had a love for animals. She was a member of Parkertown Volunteer Fire Co., Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Redman Pohatcong Tribe #61, Tuckerton, N.J.
Kim is predeceased by her father Joseph Muso. She is survived by her partner Donald Tymusczuk, mother Dorothy Muso, siblings Jeff, Debra, Mark, Ralph, Richard, Kathleen, Scott, Darren, Todd, Anthony, and Glenn, along with many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may gather Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5-8 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
