Kimberly A. Sherman
Keyport - Kimberly A Sherman, 63, of Keyport, passed away on Thursday May7th, at home surrounded by her family. Kimberly was born in Neptune and married her High School sweetheart Howard W. Sherman. She spent her whole life raising her two daughters in Point Pleasant. In 2001 they moved to Howell and bought a farm so their daughters can pursue their horseback riding. Kim was a stay at home mom. Her world revolved around her daughters, the farm, its meticulous landscaping and always sweeping the driveway. She loved her brooms & vacuums. The girls brought home animals all the time and Kim would never tell them no. She always told Rachel "Please don't do anything dangerous Stink Stinks" that was the nickname she had for her. She also called Amy "MIMI" She was very proud of both her daughters who became farm owners. Kim loved spending Sunday nights with her daughter, Rachel and the dogs at her house watching TV. It was a routine. Kimberly was a simple person; she was strong, tough and fought till the very end. Kimberly is pre-deceased by her husband Howard W. Sherman in 2017. Surviving is Kim's father, Stanley V. Clayton of Georgia; her two daughters and son in-law, Rachel Sherman and her fiancé of 12 years Marlon Garcia and Amy and Mathew Metta; Her two brothers and sisters in-law, Curtis and Cindy Clayton and Lawrence and Marilyn Clayton. Larry said "Kimmy went out like a Frank Sinatra song "My Way" which is what she wanted". Her sister and brother in-law, Linda Clayton Nesta and Stephen Nesta; Linda who she shared her bed with for the first 18 years of her life, with many fights and fun. Linda was their right down to leaving the hospital bed, where Kimberly was still laughing and fighting; Kathie Mostyn and her husband Donald, Kathie "Kitty"who has helped her from 8 hours away, do interior decorating to her small house and shared many laughs and went above and beyond with anything she could, at all hours of the night; three grandchildren, Avianna Michele Metta, Howard William Metta Jr. and Mathew Metta Jr.; Thirteen grand dogs, she especially loved Dually Cherry and Fuego; who both made many hospital trips and home visits to sit with her. Kim is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Tami Madjeski, Brian Clayton, Courtney Hensler, Conor Clayton, Danica Clayton, Dayna Lynne Nesta, Dakota Nesta, Kelly Benner and Vikki Francisco her " Favorite " Sherman niece. Rachel and Linda brought Kim home where she could spend one last visit with them. Kim was able to see her grand dog one last time and her family. Kimberly will be cremated and brought home to Rachel's farm to be with her late husband. Arrangements were entrusted to the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. In lieu of flowers please make donation to the Tinton Falls Animal Shelter or the Diabetes Foundation. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.