Kimberly Brock
Tinton Falls - Kimberly Anne Brock, 67, a long-time resident of Tinton Falls, passed quietly on Wednesday, March 4 after a short illness. Miss Brock was born in Burlington, VT, but lived the majority of her life in New Jersey. After graduating from Trenton State College, now TCNJ, in 1975, Ms. Brock set off on her teaching career. She taught math and computer science for 21 years at Asbury Park High School, also giving her time as cheerleading coach, yearbook adviser and Blue Bishop superfan. In 1998 Kim directed her dedication and passion towards co-founding Academy Charter High School in Lake Como. Much more than a math teacher, Ms. Brock was friend, mentor, coach and cheerleader for her students and peers. After her retirement from teaching in 2009, she remained active serving as Chair of the ACHS Board of Trustees and never missed a home basketball game. Her legacy will live on in the thousands of lives she touched over her career.
She is survived by her siblings, Susan Martell and her husband Richard of Oro Valley, AZ, Christopher Brock and his wife Marilyn of Manorville, NY, and Jason Brock and his wife Donna of Toano, VA. Her parents, Richard and Marion "Bunny" Brock predeceased her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 1-3 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Miss Brock will be interred privately in Vermont with her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kimberly Brock Memorial Scholarship, c/o Academy Charter High School, 1725 Main Street, Lake Como, NJ 07719. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020