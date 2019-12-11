|
Kimberly J. Southern
Manchester - Kimberly J. Southern was born in New Brunswick and spent most of her adult life in Manchester, New Jersey where she had recently passed. She was primarily an at home mother taking care of her beloved children, but was also a licensed nail technician, entrepreneur, and a natural caregiver. When she wasn't taking care of matters at home, she enjoyed going to the beach and collecting shells and fishing or just spending time with her family and sharing laughs. Kimberly is survived by her two children; Carmen and Brianna, three grandchildren Paislee, Owen and Teegann, both parents, Joyce and Ron, her three brothers Daniel, Scott, and Jason. Also she was a beloved aunt and niece. Memorial visitation hours will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm with a service at 4:00pm at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals at 412 Main Street Toms River NJ 08753. She was loved deeply by many and will be missed.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019