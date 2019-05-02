Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ
Brick Township - Kimberly L. Aeling, 47, of Brick Township passed away on April 30, 2019. She was born in Neptune Township.

Her father, Delbert L. Aeling, died in 2003.

Surviving are her mother, Janet Beams Aeling; a brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Sue Aeling; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Debra and Ramon Pressburger, Charlene and Mick Chelednik, Janette and Bob Kwiatkowski, and Cindy and Raymond Shea; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Visiting will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to noon.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 2, 2019
