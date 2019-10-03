Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of Toms River
1070 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirsten Holman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirsten Holman


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kirsten Holman Obituary
Kirsten Holman

Toms River - Kirsten B. Holman, age 86, of Toms River passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Norway, she came to the United States in 1960, settling in New York City. She lived in Connecticut until moving to the Green Island section of Toms River for many years.

Ms. Holman was an airline stewardess and purser for many years, first for Pan-Am, and later for Delta Airlines until retiring in 1993. She was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, and was a resident at The Haven in Toms River for over six years, where the aides, dining room wait staff, Activities Director and the receptionist were very compassionate towards her.

She is survived by her extended family in Norway, and by her dear friends and caregivers, Elsie MacGregor and Sara Stewart.

Cremation was private. A memorial service will be held at 11am Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, 1070 Hooper Avenue, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Kirsten Holman's name.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kirsten's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now