|
|
Kirsten Holman
Toms River - Kirsten B. Holman, age 86, of Toms River passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Norway, she came to the United States in 1960, settling in New York City. She lived in Connecticut until moving to the Green Island section of Toms River for many years.
Ms. Holman was an airline stewardess and purser for many years, first for Pan-Am, and later for Delta Airlines until retiring in 1993. She was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, and was a resident at The Haven in Toms River for over six years, where the aides, dining room wait staff, Activities Director and the receptionist were very compassionate towards her.
She is survived by her extended family in Norway, and by her dear friends and caregivers, Elsie MacGregor and Sara Stewart.
Cremation was private. A memorial service will be held at 11am Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, 1070 Hooper Avenue, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Kirsten Holman's name.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019