Komitsu Wardell
Toms River - 88, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. She was born in Niigata, Japan, and lived in Jackson Twp., NJ, prior to settling in Toms River, 16 years ago.
Komitsu was employed as the head matron, at the C. Richard Applegate School, Freehold, NJ, for 26 years, prior to her retirement. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post 4703 Auxiliary, Jackson Twp.
Komitsu was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Tozer in 2001. She is survived by her sons, Anthony K. Wardell and his wife, Theresa of Toms River, Michael K Wardell and his wife, Donna of Jackson Twp., and Richard D. Wardell III and his wife, Betty of VA.; her grandchildren, Mike T. Wardell, Dakota N. Wardell, and Richard Wardell; her brother-in-law, Larry Laird and his wife, Rosemary; her niece, Lisa Laird and family; her brother in law, Michael Zarnofski and his daughter, Jessica and family; and by her step-granddaughter, Lorena Macalincag.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. A private cremation will follow. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019