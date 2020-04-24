Services
27, of Tuckerton, N.J., passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She grew up in Bricktown, N.J.

Krista is survived by her partner, Thomas Jacob and their daughters Jordan and Rhiley; mother, Carole Murray & fiancé Len Tancona; father Timothy Murray; sisters Joy Murray, Holly and wife Nicole Speight; and nephew Oliver.

WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
