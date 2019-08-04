|
|
Kristina M. Radov
Seaside Park - Kristina M. Radov, 90, of Seaside Park, died on July 25th in her home. She was born in New York City on August 6, 1928 to Croatian immigrants. The family moved to Seaside Park in 1930 where her father co-owned United Fishery. Kristina continued to reside in the family's Seaside Park home throughout her life and was a proud citizen and contributor to the community. A devoted daughter, she lovingly cared for her parents in their old age and was a loyal and supportive sister. She showed a keen interest in the lives of her nieces and nephews and their children. They will treasure their memories of summer trips to Seaside Park and time spent with Aunt Kris.
Kristina graduated cum laude in 1973 from Ocean County College and worked for Ciba-Geigy Corporation for 31 years, retiring in 1991. She was a communicant of St. Catharine of Siena Church where she graciously gave her time and service.
Kristina was predeceased by her parents, George and Marija; her brothers, John and Victor; her sister Mary and brother-in-law Maurice. Surviving are her sister-in-law Winifred (John), 10 nieces and nephews, and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Commital will take place Monday, August 5, 2019 1:00pm at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Catharine of Siena Church of the Parish of St. Junipero Serra, Seaside Park on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00am.
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 809 Central Ave., Seaside Park, NJ, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019