Kristine "Tina" M. Kelly
Manasquan - Kristine "Tina" M. Kelly, 78 of Manasquan passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Meridian Nursing & Rehab, Brick.
Born in Norfolk, VA and raised in Alexandria, she had resided in Rockville, MD before moving to New Jersey over 50 years ago. As a resident of Manasquan, she was a devout member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Throughout her life Tina had many interests including horseback riding, tennis and gardening. She had a welcoming heart and spent many happy hours being with others, whether going to the beach, playing cards, mahjong, board games or simply sharing conversation.
Most of all, she felt genuinely blessed by her family, friends and neighbors.
A graduate of Mary Washington University, she worked in Research and Development and Quality Assurance. She retired from Enzon Pharmaceuticals, South Plainfield.
She was predeceased by her parents Ret. U.S. Navy Capt. John H. and Kathryn B. McElroy, her daughter Barbara Oueslati, and her brother John H. McElroy Jr.
She is survived by her loving daughter Mary Kay Kelly of Manasquan, and her beloved granddaughter Ashley J. Pacheco.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10:00am until time of the Memorial Service at 11:00am in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Corner of Main and Osborne Aves., Manasquan. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory the Mercy Center, 1106 Main St., Asbury Park, NJ 07712 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1480 U.S. Highway 9 North, Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019