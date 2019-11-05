|
|
Krystyna Hatton
Venice, FL - Krystyna Hatton, age 70, of Venice, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Sept., 17,2019 in Venice. She was born Nov. 19,1948 in Germany to Edward and Maria Brzozowski with the family moving to the NY/ NJ area when she was 8. Krys and her husband Lawrence lived in Toms River NJ for more than 40 years where they raised their family. Krys was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Maria, and brother Lester Brzozowski. Krys is survived by her loving husband Lawrence sons Shaun and Derek; daughter in law Janine (Ingram) Hatton, and granddaughters; Layla and Olivia Hatton, who brought her great joy and happiness. She had a very successful career as an Executive Secretary having worked in commercial realty appraisal and banking.
Krys lived with significant health issues for most of her life, bringing her much pain and suffering. Without complaint, she endured with a steadfast strength and love of life that was inspiring to all who knew her. Her kindness and gentle nature were the hallmarks of her life. Forever she will live in our hearts and our souls with a joy and a peace that was hers.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, NJ located at 1070 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ, 08753. Donations may be made in Krystyna Hatton's name to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 11902 Magnolia Drive, MBC-Found, Tampa, Florida, 33612, or Moffitt.org/Give.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 17, 2019