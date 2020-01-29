|
Kum Hwa Oversen
Tinton Falls - Kum Hwa Oversen, 77, of Tinton Falls passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Born in South Korea, she met and married a U.S. Navy Corpsman named Herbert who served our country for 27 years and later worked at Monmouth County's Correctional Institution. While serving the Navy, they traveled the world and raised 2 children. They later settled in Tinton Falls and became the World's Greatest Grandparents. Kum Hwa loved bingo, playing slot machines in A.C., watching game shows and Judge Judy. She was an excellent cook who specialized in Korean Cuisine. She also made the best pot roast, meatloaf, fried chicken and potato salad. Her grandchildren were her greatest love and joy.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 46 years, Herbert R. Oversen, who passed away in 2012. She is survived by her children, Ernest Oversen; Kim Van Lew and her husband Wayne; and her grandchildren, Jackie, Katie, Matty and Kevin. She was very much loved and will greatly be missed.
Kum Hwa was a dialysis patient for the past 5 years. She was stoic and determined. Our family would like to thank the following physicians for their excellent care and compassion: Dr. Don Choi, Dr. Steven Daniels, Dr. Koo, Dr. Mohammad Nasir Khan and Dr. Avais Masud. A special thank you to her fellow patients, nurses and technicians at DaVita Dialysis.
Private funeral services have been entrusted by Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Kum Hwa to the Lunch Break in Red Bank and the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020