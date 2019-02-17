|
Kurt Karinja
Long Branch - Kurt Karinja 55, of Long Branch, NJ passed away on February 13th, 2019 at home. He was born in Red Bank, NJ, formerly of Rumson and Oceanport through his younger years before moving to Long Branch 30 years ago. Kurt was an excellent Craftsman and worked as a self-employed Carpenter for over 30 years. His other attributes were to lend a helping hand in any aspect of repair.
Kurt had a love for the water, being in it, on it, or near it. Whether it be boating, fishing, or skiing it gave him one of his greatest pleasures. His other Passions include music, NASCAR, and the Broncos; But his biggest love was for his dogs.
Kurt did not take any fashion cues from anyone. His signature everyday look was his pocket T's and carpenter jeans, but his outfit was not complete until he had his Leatherman on his side.
Surviving are his wife and companion of 30 years, Claire Gilardi-Karinja; stepson, Richard Gilardi; stepdaughter, Dana gilardi, and two grandchildren; 3 brothers, Mark (Linda) Karinja, Jeffrey (Linda) Karinja, Patrick (Lyne) Karinja; 3 sisters, Gayle (Dave) Wade, Jan (Bob) Alder, Karen Karinja; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Kurt was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Jean Karinja.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A prayer service will be held during visitation. All other services are private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Kurt's name to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org or St Jude Children Research Hospital at
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019