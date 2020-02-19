Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catharine's
Spring Lake, NJ
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Primrose Place
Ocean, NJ
Kyle Jane McGuckin

Kyle Jane McGuckin Obituary
Kyle Jane McGuckin

Ocean - Kyle McGuckin, 64, of Ocean Township, NJ passed away February 15th after a courageous battle with cancer. She grew up in Livingston, NJ and raised her children in Sea Girt. She then moved to North Carolina and South Carolina while working as a nurse.

She loved being around the ocean and surrounded by friends and family. Kyle was predeceased by her father, Patrick. She is survived by her mother, Jacqueline, her daughter Melissa (Mark) Bowes, her son Robert (Lisa) Rinaldy, two sisters and brothers in law, Deborah (Chuck) Varga and Mary (Greg) DeRiggi; two brothers and sisters in law, Thomas (Norma) McGuckin and James (Sharon) McGuckin; her grandchildren, Collin and Natalie Bowes and Robert and Braden Kerr, as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

A mass will be held at St. Catharine's in Spring Lake on February 24th at 10:30 AM followed by a private family interment. A celebration of Kyle's life will follow at Primrose Place in Ocean from 2-6PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greg DeRiggi's (Kyle's brother in law) Go Fund Me page to support his battle against brain cancer. GregDeriggi.ca[email protected]
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
