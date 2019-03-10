|
|
Kyle Thomas Kononowitz
New York, NY and Wall, NJ - Kyle Thomas Kononowitz, age 44, of Manhattan, NY and Wall, NJ, died on March 2, 2019, while on vacation in Sosua, Dominican Republic, at the CMC Medical Center, a private hospital. His loving parents Carolyn and Thomas of Wall were with him at his bedside in the hospital when he passed due to pulmonary congestive edema.
Kyle grew up in Wall and was educated in the public school system from first to twelfth grade. He participated in youth sports such as football, basketball and baseball. He was also a Boy Scout and a volunteer at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was an honor student all through his education. At Wall High School, he excelled as a student athlete and starred in football, baseball, basketball and winter indoor track teams. He was also involved in many other programs and activities. He was recruited by a number of colleges for football and baseball. After visiting a number of schools, he selected Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, based on their academic and athletic programs. In college, he participated in football and baseball programs. In his freshman year, he finally played on a championship team. Lehigh won the Patriot League and National top ten ranking. Due to injuries, his athletic career was shortened. He was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity, Investment Club and International Careers Club. He spent a summer semester with a class from Lehigh studying abroad at Charles University School of Economics Prague, Czech Republic.
After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Business, Concentration in Finance and Corporate Law, Kyle headed to Wall Street. He was hired by Morgan Stanley as a financial planner and completed their one-year National Sales Training Program. He also completed his Series 7 and 63. After three years, he was recruited to Millennium Investments as a Senior Vice-President. Over the next twenty years, he was employed by a number of financial and consulting firms in the United States and throughout the world in C-Suite senior positions. As Sr. executive, he currently was associated with Ayming Consulting, a French Corporation consulting business in 16 countries throughout the world. Kyle enjoyed traveling and spending time in other countries whether on business or vacation. He also enjoyed working out and staying in shape. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and Raiders football team.
Kyle was predeceased by his grandparents Alexander Kononowitz, Ruth Stafford, and Edward and Alice Marascna, and his Aunt Dale Fariello. Kyle is survived by his loving parents Carolyn and Thomas Kononowitz, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was loved by his family and friends for his kindness and generosity.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 4-8 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Innocents Church, 3455 W. Bangs Ave., Neptune, on Wednesday, at 10 AM, followed by burial at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. Kyle was a type one diabetic and in lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations made to the Juvenile Diabetes Program, at www.jdrf.org. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019