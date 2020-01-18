|
Kyung Ae Fisher
Neptune - Kyung A Fisher, 84, passed away January 17, 2020 at her home in Neptune. She was born in Seoul, South Korea to Pan Ki and Chang Soon (nee: Na) Yoo.
The family was kidnapped by the Japanese Military during World War II. After the war was over the family returned to Korea where the Korean War broke out. After the Korean War, she decided to move to the United States and bring her family with her over the years. She always wanted to look out for everyone else in her family. She was a strong woman that had a powerful drive to take care of those she loved. She will be missed greatly by all those whose lives she touched. She was a big fan of Ronald Reagan.
She is predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband of 43 years, Dwight F. Fisher.
Kyung is survived by her brothers; Jae Bong Yoo of Tinton Falls, and Jae Chang Yoo of Neptune, her sisters; Lisa Yoo of Eatontown and Kapsoon Park of Neptune, her nephews and niece; Jung Yoo of Neptune and Charles Yoo of Eatontown; and many great nieces and nephews
Family and friends may visit Mon., Jan. 20th from 5 to 8 pm at Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad St., Eatontown, NJ. A funeral home service will commence at 12 noon Tues. Jan. 21st followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown, NJ.
Memories and condolences maybe be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020