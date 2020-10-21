L. Manuel "Manny" Hirshblond
Toms River - L. Manuel "Manny" Hirshblond, 93, long-time resident of Toms River, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020, at Harrogate in Lakewood, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Isadore and Mary Hirshblond in Lakewood, was a 1944 graduate of Toms River High School and received his college degree from Rider College. Manny proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He loved the outdoors, especially golf and clamming, and was a true Bayman.
In 1962, Manny became the First Deputy Clerk of Dover Township; Clerk in 1967, and became Clerk-Administrator in 1970 where he served until his retirement in 1989. While serving as Administrator, he helped the town through many years of growth including the Law Enforcement Center, Winding River Park, Bey Lea Golf Course, Toms River Post Office, the Brown Property, and Green Acres.
Manny served in various Civic Organizations including Harmony Lodge #18, F & AM of Toms River, Ocean County Historical Society in Toms River and was a Charter Member of Toms River Rotary Club since 1951. He was a former Fire Chief and life member of Toms River Fire Company No. 1 for 66 years. He was a faithful member and served on the Board of Trustees of the First United Methodist Church of Toms River.
The most important part of Manny's life was his wife and family. They were the center of his life and he enjoyed the time he spent with them. He was fun loving and enjoyed having a good time. Manny's many friends join his family in celebrating a life well lived.
Manny was predeceased by his infant son Kenneth and his brother Edgar. Surviving are his beloved wife Janet of 67 years, his sons Steve and Tom, his grandson David and wife Colette, and his great-granddaughter Olina.
A Celebration of Life Gathering to honor Manny will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1 PM at the Toms River Fire Company No. 1 Substation on Cardinal Drive in Toms River. The Funeral Service and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Manny's name to the First United Methodist Church of Toms River Memorial Fund, 129 Chestnut Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. To leave online tributes please visit www.andersonandcampbell.com
