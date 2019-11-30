|
|
Lajos Nagy
Neptune - Dear Beloved Family --------------
Lets Honor the Life & Memory of LAJOS NAGY, who was born into his world Jan.19 1933. He was 86yrs. Young.—Born in a village called Hajdudorog, HUNGARY.--------His family moved to the city -Budapest where he went to Highschool & became an exceptional, & sought after Welder.
He met & married the love of his life in 1956, whom he loved & adored all the way to
the end.-----They gave birth to a daughter in 1957.
Later, in 1964—he moved to the United States to be with his mother & siblings, & to Flee the Restrictions & Opression of a Dictatorial Communist Country.
The lover of Freedom & Independence, He Loved the United States so much,,,,He sent for his wife & daughter to give them a better life!----They were United in 1968.--------.
Everyone who knew him, knew him as a Joyful, Happy Man, full of Life, Tennacity, Tolerance & Forgiveness! ----- with unwavering & unequivocal service & sacrifice towards his wife, children, family & friends!
He followed His Own Heart, Mind, & Spirit, & most definitely His Very Own Unique Star!,,,,,irregardless of what others said, did, or thought!—He was a Just & Fair Man.
Full of Love & Compassion,,-----He was a Fine example of the way GOD wants us to be, With a Childlike Wonder & Innocence even into His Old Age.
Rest in Peace Dad ----- We All Loved You Very Much!
Hope Your Next Life will be Even More Amazing, with Even More Love & Understanding!
-----GOD BLESS YOU & PROTECT YOU DAD-----We Thank You For All You've Done!
Your Good Heart, Good Sense Of Humor, & All Your Smart & Wise Teachings.-------You'll Never Be Forgotten ----------by
-- One & All!
HAVE A SAFE TRIP!------------------------------------
SEE YOU ON THE OTHER SIDE!-----------------------------------------------------
VISITING HOURS: =
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2019.
1.--VIEWING = Ely Funeral Home
3316 Rt.33, Neptune, N.J. 07753
9:00 a.m -----10:15 a.m.
2.—CHURCH = St. Elizabeth's
424 Lincoln Ave. Avon By The Sea, N.J. 07717.
11:00 a.m. ----- 12:00 p.m.
3.---CEMETERY = Mt. Calvary
Neptune, N.J. 07753.
FOLLOWING.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019