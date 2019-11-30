Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth's
424 Lincoln Ave.
Avon By The Sea, NJ
View Map
Neptune - Dear Beloved Family --------------

Lets Honor the Life & Memory of LAJOS NAGY, who was born into his world Jan.19 1933. He was 86yrs. Young.—Born in a village called Hajdudorog, HUNGARY.--------His family moved to the city -Budapest where he went to Highschool & became an exceptional, & sought after Welder.

He met & married the love of his life in 1956, whom he loved & adored all the way to

the end.-----They gave birth to a daughter in 1957.

Later, in 1964—he moved to the United States to be with his mother & siblings, & to Flee the Restrictions & Opression of a Dictatorial Communist Country.

The lover of Freedom & Independence, He Loved the United States so much,,,,He sent for his wife & daughter to give them a better life!----They were United in 1968.--------.

Everyone who knew him, knew him as a Joyful, Happy Man, full of Life, Tennacity, Tolerance & Forgiveness! ----- with unwavering & unequivocal service & sacrifice towards his wife, children, family & friends!

He followed His Own Heart, Mind, & Spirit, & most definitely His Very Own Unique Star!,,,,,irregardless of what others said, did, or thought!—He was a Just & Fair Man.

Full of Love & Compassion,,-----He was a Fine example of the way GOD wants us to be, With a Childlike Wonder & Innocence even into His Old Age.

Rest in Peace Dad ----- We All Loved You Very Much!

Hope Your Next Life will be Even More Amazing, with Even More Love & Understanding!

-----GOD BLESS YOU & PROTECT YOU DAD-----We Thank You For All You've Done!

Your Good Heart, Good Sense Of Humor, & All Your Smart & Wise Teachings.-------You'll Never Be Forgotten ----------by

-- One & All!

HAVE A SAFE TRIP!------------------------------------

SEE YOU ON THE OTHER SIDE!-----------------------------------------------------

VISITING HOURS: =

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2019.

1.--VIEWING = Ely Funeral Home

3316 Rt.33, Neptune, N.J. 07753

9:00 a.m -----10:15 a.m.

2.—CHURCH = St. Elizabeth's

424 Lincoln Ave. Avon By The Sea, N.J. 07717.

11:00 a.m. ----- 12:00 p.m.

3.---CEMETERY = Mt. Calvary

Neptune, N.J. 07753.

FOLLOWING.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
