Lanny Kutz



Lanny Kutz, 71, most recently of Hummelstown, PA, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He passed peacefully in the presence of his two children, after suffering 2 heart attacks earlier in the week.



Born and raised in and around Carlisle, PA, he was the son of Donald E and Mary Evelyn (Bowers) Kutz. After graduating from Carlisle High School in 1966, he went on to attend Elizabethtown College, earning a BS in Mathematics, and also meeting the love of his life, Veronica (Clanton) Kutz, whom he married in 1970. He later earned a Masters degree in Education from Rutgers University.



Mr. Kutz was an educator, teaching math at Neptune Junior High in New Jersey for 17 years. He went on to teach at Pinelands Regional High School and Kingsway Regional High School, both in New Jersey, as well as serving as Principal/Headmaster at Central Jersey Christian School in Asbury Park, NJ, and Hershey Christian School in Hershey, PA. He retired in 2007, to care for his wife.



Mr Kutz lived a life of service, seeking to better himself by raising up others. As a husband, a father, a teacher, a principal, and later as a mentor with his local church, he constantly strove to meet the needs of those around and close to him, finding joy in their successes, giving comfort in their struggles, and lending advice in their times of need.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Veronica Clanton Kutz. He leaves behind his son (Timothy Kutz), his daughter (Amanda Kutz Boogaard), grandchildren (Joshua Kutz, Mary Boogaard and Kaela Boogaard), mother-in-law (Laura Clanton), brothers and sister in law (Bill Clanton, James Clanton, and Pam Clanton), as well as many extended family members and close friends.



Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 2 pmat Hershey Free Church in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Lanny will be laid to rest alongside his wife, Veronica, at Monmouth Memorial Park, Neptune NJ, in a private burial service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hershey Free Church at 330 Hilltop Rd, Hummelstown, PA, 17036.









