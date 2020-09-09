Lanzy Newman



McDonough, GA - Lanzy Newman, 85, of McDonough, Ga, passed on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Born in Angelus, South Carolina, Lanzy was affectionately known as "Lamb" to family and close friends. He moved to New Jersey as a teenager and attended Long Branch High School where he graduated. He later enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country from 1954 to 1957.



In 1965, he began his career at the Asbury Park Press, in Asbury Park, NJ, driving a press delivery truck until he was promoted to Assistant Circulation Foreman, overseeing daily press runs and mailroom operations. While at the Press, he was an advocate for African American diversity and representation and helped several family members and friends secure employment there.



He retired from the Press after 28 years and went on to drive for Arrow Limousine Worldwide until 1999 when me made the ultimate sacrifice and moved to Georgia to help raise his grandchildren Ivy and Wade Wilder, Jr. after the death of their mother.



Before moving to Georgia, Lanzy was a longtime member of Trinity A.M.E Church in Long Branch, NJ where he served on the Trustee Board and was a member of the Male Chorus.



The patriarch of the Newman family after his siblings passed, Lanzy cherished spending time with his relatives. He loved a good party and for years hosted the annual Newman Family Labor Day cookout where family and friends enjoyed his cousin's barbecue and his sister's peach cobbler.



He loved the Dallas Cowboys and would often host Super Bowl parties complete with homemade pizzas. Lanzy enjoyed listening to the Blues, Jazz and R&B music and some of his favorite artists were The Spinners, O'Jays and Gladys Knight & the Pips.



Lanzy was predeceased in death by his parents Elmer and Naomi Newman, brothers: John Newman, Grayland Newman, Donald Newman, Vance Newman, Caldwell Newman, James Newman and his sisters: Lillie Mae Newman, Francis Crudup, Gladys Jowers and Georgia McCaskill.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years Etta Pearl Newman, children, Tina Newman, Adrienne Newman, Gregory Newman, Wade Wilder Sr., Wanda (Darryl) Newman-Johnson, Patricia (Wilbert) Newman Neal, and Laraine (Jimmie) Lyons and grandchildren Kimberly Newman, Lakeisha Mabry, Charles Mabry, Jr., Jermaine Dangler, Giovanna Newman, Lance Newman, Keisha Newman, Kimmy Newman, Donta Newman, April Veronica Freeman, Aries Jacob Freeman, Ivy Wilder, Wade Wilder Jr. and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, extended family and friends.



Services entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel, 770-909-8800. The Celebration of Life for Mr. Newman will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St. Riverdale, GA 30274. A viewing will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4-6pm at Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel. Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery.









