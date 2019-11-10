|
LaRita Renee DiPaola
Brick - LaRita Renee DiPaola, 83, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her home in Brick. Mrs. DiPaola was a medical secretary at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for over 45 years before retiring in 2015. After retiring, she worked for the Monmouth-Ocean Educational Services Commission (MOESC), tutoring high school students in English and Spanish. She proudly served her country in the US Air Force from 1954 -1957. She was a graduate of Monmouth University in West Long Branch and earned a BA in Spanish and Master's Degree in Education. She was a dedicated member of the Asbury Park -Wall Elks Lodge # 128 in Neptune. LaRita was a communicant of Epiphany RC Church in Brick.
Born and raised in Chicago, IL, she lived in Portland, OR, Taranto, Italy, the Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, Champagne, IL and Bradley Beach before moving to Brick in 1970.
She was predeceased by her husband, Louis DiPaola in 1993. Surviving are her son, David Lasky and his wife, Susan of Brick; daughters, Florence Ann Hampton and her husband, James of Singapore, Yvonne C. Lasky of Freeport, FL and Julie Robertson and her husband, Mark of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren, Serena and her husband, Adrian, Chloe and her husband, Liam, Brad and his wife, Ashlee and Melissa; as well as great grandchildren, Samantha, Zoe, Isabella, Landon and Layla
Visiting will be on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered 10am on Thursday at the Church of the Epiphany, 615 Thiele Road, Brick. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. Donations may be made in her memory to the Popcorn Park Zoo, PO Box 43, Forked River, NJ 08731. For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019