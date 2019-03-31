|
|
In Memoriam
Larry Bolen
10/25/1949 - 3/31/2006
13TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN
You said goodbye to none,
Your spirit flew before we knew,
your work on Earth was done
We miss you now, our hearts are sore
As time goes by we miss you more
Your warm smile, your handsome face
No one can ever fill your vacant place
Your life was love and labor
Your passion for life true
You did the best for all of us
We will always remember you
Forever Loved & Cherished,
Your Loving Wife Joyce & Family
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019