10/25/1949 - 3/31/2006

13TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN



You said goodbye to none,

Your spirit flew before we knew,

your work on Earth was done



We miss you now, our hearts are sore

As time goes by we miss you more



Your warm smile, your handsome face

No one can ever fill your vacant place



Your life was love and labor

Your passion for life true

You did the best for all of us

We will always remember you



Forever Loved & Cherished,

Your Loving Wife Joyce & Family
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019
