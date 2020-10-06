Larry Donnell Gooding
Neptune - Larry Donnell Gooding, 70 of Neptune formerly of Red Bank, departed this life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was born in Jones County, NC to the late Harold E. Gooding Sr. and Penny M. Kornegay Gooding. His family relocated to New Jersey where he attended and graduated from Red Bank High School. He served in the US Air Force and received an honorable discharge. Larry was an avid football and basketball fan who enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family members. Visitation will be Thursday October 8th from 6 pm until the funeral service at 7 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.