Larry Doremus



Middletown - Larry Alyn Doremus, 68, left this world too soon on September 8, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. The son of Albert and Ruth Doremus he was born in Long Branch, NJ and raised in Red Bank, NJ. In 1970 he graduated from Red Bank High School where he met his wife, Gloria Doremus. Their 49 year journey together was filled with love and surrounded by family.



While attending college for Architecture, he found his future career at Tom's Ford in Keyport, NJ retiring as General Manager in 2017 after 48 years. He approached his professional career with the same love of people he showed in his personal life. He considered all the employees at Tom's Ford his extended family and would spend hours connecting with them and helping them through difficult times. His outstanding communication skills helped him offer superior customer service and he led many projects that resulted in the company earning Ford's highest customer satisfaction awards for decades. He was highly respected professionally and he kept in touch with company and Ford employees long after they left their positions. His commitment to teamwork was exceptional. He became known as the Chief Fun Officer of Tom's Ford. He loved to Emcee the Tom's Ford's annual Christmas party and was always ready with jokes and good natured ribbing to liven up the event.



Larry's commitment to his family was obvious to all who knew him. His homes bore his unique design. Using his architectural skills he renovated and expanded every home he owned to become an oasis and entertainment hub. There weren't too many summer weekends that didn't include family and friends relaxing poolside with margaritas and filled with fun. Vacations included family too. Larry and Gloria hosted numerous vacations that included children and grandchildren all invited to join them in a rented vacation home at a beautiful location. If he did travel with just Gloria they loved a beautiful beach where they could relax with a good book.



His personality preceded him into a room along with a big smile. He loved Friday drives with Gloria and lunches at their favorite restaurants such as Barnacles and Woody's where he knew the employees and they all knew him. His love of cycling, swimming, and hot tubs were well known to all.



Larry is survived by his wife Gloria (nee Lyttle) and his two daughters Mary Beth Jones, her husband Scott, Michelle Erickson and partner Michael Glenn, and his son Larry Doremus Jr. and his wife Laura. He is also survived by his brothers Charles Doremus and his wife Melanie, Thomas Doremus and his wife Debra and his sister Marilyn King and husband Chuck. He was predeceased by his step mother Delma Doremus and survived by step sibling's Mary Beth Godville and Thomas Martin. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Preston and Holden Jones, Soren Erickson as well as many, many nieces and nephews, and not to be forgotten, his dog Annie.



A well respected husband, father, grandfather, in-law, boss, uncle and friend, he will be missed by all that knew him. He will always be in our hearts.



A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday September 18, 2020 from 4-7pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St. Red Bank, NJ. Face coverings required. Guests will be directed to briefly greet the family and exit the building as soon as possible thereafter as only 25 persons are allowed in the funeral home at a time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local food bank.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store