Larry Picarell
Brick - Larry Picarell, 78, of Brick, peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday, February 14, 2019.
Born and raised in Orange, he was a long time Maplewood resident and has lived in Brick since 2002.
Larry was a retired engineer from NJ Bell/Verizon, Newark, and was a United States Navy veteran. He loved to play golf and was a communicant of Saint Peter Church, Point Pleasant Beach.
Larry's marriage gained him eight new brothers and sisters and their spouses, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His loving and caring nature provided him with friendships that have lasted a lifetime. He was blessed with one daughter, but through her he gained many, all loved as his own.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen Picarell; and sister, Janice Picarell.
Surviving are his beloved wife of forty-two years, Carmen (Figueroa) Picarell; his daughter, Amy V. Geyer and her husband Jamie, and two grandsons, Jack and Luke Geyer. Also surviving are his brother, Paul Picarell; niece, Johanna Picarell; nephew, Michael Picarell; and several cousins and friends.
A memorial visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m., Friday, February 22 at at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10 a.m., Saturday, February 23 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saint Peter Church, 406 Forman Ave. (corner of Saint Louis Ave.) Point Pleasant Beach, followed by inurnment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Saint Gregory's Pantry, 804 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. stgregoryspantry.org
For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019