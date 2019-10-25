Services
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
Larry Poland


1944 - 2019
Larry Poland Obituary
Larry Poland

Matawan - Lawrence (Larry) David Poland, 75, passed away peacefully on Thurs. Oct. 24, 2019 at Bayshore Hospital. Larry was born on January 25, 1944 in Manhattan, NYC. He spent most of his life in the Bayshore Area. Larry was the business owner of Hazlet Bottle Shop for many years. He was the star basketball player at Keyport High School and Monmouth College. He also starred in one episode of "The Patti Duke Show." Larry loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Larry is predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Amy (Fairberg) Poland. He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 53 years, Joan E. (Eastmond) Poland, his loving daughters, Michelle Kodrich and her significant other, Mark Albert and Sharyn Coyne and her husband, Thomas, his dear sister, Rosalind Portman, his cherished grandchildren, Amy, Madison, Samantha, Zach and Braydon, his treasured nephews, Brett and Michael and his dear cousins, Louise and Kathy. Larry will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Sun. Oct. 27, 2019 from 2 PM to 6 PM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet, NJ. Services will be offered on Sunday afternoon, during visiting hours at the funeral home. In respect of Larry's wishes, he will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to the "Old Bridge Animal Shelter," 1 Old Bridge Plaza, Old Bridge, NJ. 08857. For information, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
