Larry Kathenes
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Larry R. Kathenes


1947 - 2019
Larry R. Kathenes Obituary
Larry R. Kathenes

Brick - Larry R. Kathenes, age 72, of Brick, NJ passed away on November 25, 2019. He was born in Orange, NJ, raised in Livingston and resided in Roseland for many years prior to retiring to Brick.

Larry honorably served in the US Navy, and was a proud Vietnam War Veteran; he was a Lifetime Member of the Roseland Volunteer Fire Dept. and was a member of the Elks Lodge in Livingston; he spent his entire working career at PSE&G. Larry was an avid Yankees, Giants, and Devils fan and loved to fish and spend time on his boat. He also took much pride in watching his grandchildren play their sports and activities.

Surviving Larry are his daughter Christine Battagliese and her husband Joe; two grandchildren, Katie and Jake; his brother, Jim Kathenes and his wife Lin; his nephew Jimmy, wife Jen and their children Jimmy III and Anna; his niece Laura and her children Aubrey and Grace; his former wife Joan, with whom he remained close; he also leaves behind his beloved dog, Roxie, who will deeply miss their walks on the boardwalk and adventures on the bay.

Relatives and friends are invited to Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723, on Friday November 29, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm. A funeral home service will be offered on Saturday at 9am, followed by an internment at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover, NJ. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Larry's name to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
