Laura Blankenship
Toms River - Laura Blankenship, 60, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.
Laura was a lifelong resident of Toms River.
She was a Dietician at several nursing homes in the area and later worked as a Bus Aide for Klarr in Lakewood, NJ.
She was predeceased by her son, Jesse Linn in February and her parents, William Blankenship and Jean (nee Jump) Blankenship.
Surviving are her son Joseph Lenovich of Toms River, a brother Anthony Hawkins of Toms River, a sister Debbie Hawkins of Toms River and her uncles Mike Jump and Don Jump.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday 2:00pm - 4:00pm and Monday 10:00am - 11:00am at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. Burial to follow the viewing on Monday at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 8, 2019