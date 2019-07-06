|
|
Laura C. McLean
Howell - Laura C. McLean, 54, of Howell, passed away at home on July 3, 2019. She was born in Pianopoli, Italy to her loving parents Piero and Rosanna Vescio. Laura loved to draw and attended school for graphic designing. She worked as a customer service representative for Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield for 15 years. Laura enjoyed gardening and sold the vegetables and eggs made on her farm. She had a special love for all of the animals on her farm.
She is survived by her beloved husband Timothy J. McLean, her loving children Michael P. McLean and Concetta T. McLean and her boyfriend Michael, her parents Piero and Rosanna Vescio, her dear siblings, Giuseppe "Joe" Vescio and his wife Cecelia, and Errico Vescio and his wife Diana, her nieces and nephews Ann Marie Mabie, Joseph P. Vescio, Piero G. Vescio II, Angelo E. Vescio and her four great nephews. Also surviving are many loving uncles, aunts and cousins in Italy.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Sunday July 7, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Monday July 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Laura's memory to the Colon Cancer Foundation, 10 Midland Ave., Suite M06, Port Chester, NY 10573. Please visit Laura's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019