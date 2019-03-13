|
|
Laura Cosulich
Brick - Laura Cosulich, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Laura was born and raised in West New York, NJ and lived in New Milford and Wall before settling in Brick 19 years ago. Laura was extremely proud of her home and enjoyed cooking, gardening as well as painting and golf. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Joseph Cosulich in 2013 and by her parents, John and Catherine.
Surviving are her loving children, Diane Kirk and her husband, Harry of Brick, Marie Miller and her husband, Karl of Flemington, Joseph Cosulich and his companion, Lauren Gennaro of Point Pleasant, Teresa Franco and her husband, Ray of Old Bridge; cherished grandchildren Kimberly and her husband, Christopher Constantino, Karen, Kathleen and her husband, John Yurevitz, Richard and his wife Leigh-Ann; 4 great grandchildren, as well as many friends.
A visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home in Brick on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2:00-4:00PM and 7:00-9:00PM. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Martha's in Point Pleasant on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:30AM followed by an entombment at Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 220 E 42nd St., New York, NY 10017. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019