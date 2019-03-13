Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martha's
Point Pleasant, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Cosulich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Cosulich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Cosulich Obituary
Laura Cosulich

Brick - Laura Cosulich, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Laura was born and raised in West New York, NJ and lived in New Milford and Wall before settling in Brick 19 years ago. Laura was extremely proud of her home and enjoyed cooking, gardening as well as painting and golf. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Joseph Cosulich in 2013 and by her parents, John and Catherine.

Surviving are her loving children, Diane Kirk and her husband, Harry of Brick, Marie Miller and her husband, Karl of Flemington, Joseph Cosulich and his companion, Lauren Gennaro of Point Pleasant, Teresa Franco and her husband, Ray of Old Bridge; cherished grandchildren Kimberly and her husband, Christopher Constantino, Karen, Kathleen and her husband, John Yurevitz, Richard and his wife Leigh-Ann; 4 great grandchildren, as well as many friends.

A visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home in Brick on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2:00-4:00PM and 7:00-9:00PM. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Martha's in Point Pleasant on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:30AM followed by an entombment at Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 220 E 42nd St., New York, NY 10017. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now