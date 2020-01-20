Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity RC Church
408 Prospect Street
Long Branch, NJ
Laura E. Napolitani

Laura E. Napolitani Obituary
Laura E. Napolitani

Long Branch - Laura E. Napolitani, 94, of Long Branch passed away peacefully Sunday January 19th at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Colliano, Italy, Laura has lived in Long Branch for many years. Laura retired from Monmouth Medical Center where she worked for over 40 years and volunteered for 15 years following retirement. She was an altruistic person, very calm and constantly smiling.

Laura was a member the Long Branch Senior Center and enjoyed getting her exercise by walking Monmouth Mall with her friends. Her true joy came from her family especially traveling with her four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Laura was predeceased by her husband Mario in 1986; her daughter-in-law Geraldine Napolitani in 2005 and her siblings Geraldine Sculthorpe, Rose Fioretti, Lou Garippo and Ann Herbert. Surviving is her son Steven Napolitani, and Jim Napolitani & Theresa Smeriglio; her daughter & son-in-law Laurie & Henry Stoop; her sister Helen Laskowski; her grandchildren Jodi Napolitani Gesell & her husband Mark Gesell, MD; Steven Napolitani Jr. & his wife Jennifer; Kristin Stoop Pallonetti & her husband John and Lauren Stoop Atwood & her husband Charles; and her great grandchildren Bella, Grant, Luca, Wren, Gianna, Cort, Colson, Jack & Reece.

Visitation Thursday January 23rd 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Friday January 24th 10:30 at Holy Trinity RC Church, 408 Prospect Street, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.

To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Laura's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
