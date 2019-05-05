Services
Matawan - Laura E. Sposato, 88, of Matawan, passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2019. Laura was born in Lyndhurst, NJ to Luigi (Louis) and Lillian L. (Stagg) Picciano. Her priority in life was taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren and providing a loving home. She was predeceased by brothers; Louis and Thomas Picciano, sister, Lillian May, her daughter, Lillian Edwards and in 1997 by her husband, Albert Sposato. Laura is survived by her children; Adele Sposato, with whom she resided, Mark Sposato of Longwood, FL, Ross Sposato of Port Jervis, NY, Emily Aust of Houston, TX and Steven Sposato of Crosby, TX, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Laura's memory through her personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/laura-e-sposato for . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019
