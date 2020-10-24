Laura G. Morris
Brick - Laura G. Morris, 86, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She grew up in Oceanport, NJ and attended Long Branch High School before moving to Spring Lake Heights, where she proudly raised a family with beloved husband, Richard, who predeceased her in 2010.
She is survived by three loving daughters: Leslie Healey and husband, Dan, of Manasquan; Donna Morris DiLonardo and husband, Art, of Brick; and Nanci Champlin and partner, Peter, and cherished grandson, Cooper, of Portland, OR.
Small but mighty "Peanut" will be forever remembered for her kindness, pragmatism, and generosity. Services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the ASPCA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
