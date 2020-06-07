Laura Lonardo
Toms River - Laura E. Lonardo, 71, of Toms River, NJ passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born in Linden, NJ, she lived in Brick, NJ before moving to Toms River 20 years ago. Laura is preceded in death by her parents Carmine and Mary (Zustovich) Lonardo. She is survived by her loving children; Colleen and her husband Peter Aakjer, John Killimett and his wife Jasmine, Denise and her husband Thomas Burdon, and Maureen and her husband Massimo Dente, her brother Matthew Lonardo, her sister Joyce Marks, and seven grandchildren. Arrangements are private and entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
