Laura Mellett
Laura Mellett, 78, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was proudly born and raised in New York City, before she and her husband William (Doug) moved to Brick, NJ in 1972 to raise their family.
Laura was involved with the PTA and musical enrichment programs at her children's schools, as well as, with the Brick Soccer Association. When her children were older, she worked in the telecom industry for Prudential Bache Securities and Oppenheimer in New York City. She relished the opportunity to travel all over the country opening their branch offices. The daily four-hour commute by bus from Brick to the city, gave her time to indulge in her passion for reading. In 1996, the diagnosis of an auto-immune disease forced an early retirement and ended her ability to travel.
After Doug's death in 1999, Laura moved to Leisure Village in Lakewood and then in 2008 to assisted living in Florham Park. Her retirement years were passed by completing Sunday-sized NY Times crossword puzzle books and 1000-piece jigsaw puzzles with ease. Despite her illnesses, she never lost her feisty disposition and was known to speak her mind regardless of the situation.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her son Douglas K. Mellett and brothers Manuel Garcia and Leonard Garcia.
Surviving Laura are her daughter Sharon Prime and her husband Frank; her son Daniel Mellett and his wife Misty from Daphne, AL; and her grandchildren: Patrick, Kerry and Kasey Prime; and Riley and Evan Mellett. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law: Joan Garcia, Nancy Garcia, and Selina Ann Herzog (Bishop John) and their children.
A wake for Laura will be held on Thursday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral home service will be celebrated at 12:30 pm. Interment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River to follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Laura's name to The American Heart Association
, 2159 E. Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39507.