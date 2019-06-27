|
Laura Tarnoff Beglin
Monmouth Beach - Laura Tarnoff Beglin died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. She was 77.
Born in Brooklyn, she resided in Marlboro and Holmdel before settling in Monmouth Beach 5 years ago.
Prior to retiring, she was a teacher in the Marlboro school district. She went on to own a nail and skin care salon in East Brunswick and finally opened an architectural design business in Holmdel. She was a true female entrepreneur and trailblazer in a male-dominated field.
Laura was incredibly full of life and always commanded the room with style and grace. A beautiful, brilliant person, she always displayed her thoughtful, caring, and generous nature. She deeply impacted the lives of her entire family and made each of her children and grandchildren the people they are today. Her memory will live on in the family that she held so dear.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Stephen Tarnoff in 1984; her daughter, Helaine Tarnoff Camacho in December 2018; her brother, Martin Kalker in 1996; and her parents, Phillip and Faye Kalker.
Surviving is her husband, Lawrence Beglin; a daughter, Wendy Tarnoff-Zamkoff and her husband Mark Zamkoff; four grandchildren: Stephen Camacho, Rachael Sayres and her husband Adam Sayres, Nicole Zamkoff, and Kali Zamkoff; and one great-grandchild, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9AM at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 44 Wilson Avenue, Manalapan, NJ 07726. Interment will immediately follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made in Laura's name to the - .
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019