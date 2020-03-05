|
Laureanne Melanson
Holmdel - Laureanne "Laurie" Melanson, 65 of Holmdel died on Tuesday March 3rd at Riverview Medical Center.
She worked for New Jersey Natural Gas Co. in the finance department for 20 years until her passing. Prior to working at the Gas Co., she worked as a district manager for Shoe Town. Laureanne was a parishioner of the Church of St. Catharine, Holmdel.
Laurie's family was her greatest joy, she enjoyed spending time with her niece and nephew, Kaitlyn and Adam, and spoiling her great niece and nephew, Annalise and Bennett. She loved the beach and particularly going to Wildwood with her extended Woodbridge family. Laurie enjoyed spending nice summer afternoons at Monmouth Park as well. She loved to go out to dinner with her family especially to Huddy's Restaurant in Colts Neck.
She was pre-deceased by her father Gregory Fiederowicz in 2013.
Surviving is her mother Joan Fiederowicz, Holmdel; her siblings, Joanne Korda, Holmdel, G. Gary Fiederowicz, Holmdel, Mark Fiederowicz and his wife Maura Matteo, Camden, Maine and Susanne Fiederowicz, Holmdel; her nephew Adam Korda, Holmdel and her niece Kaitlyn Coleman, her husband Ryan and children Annalise and Bennett, Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Visitation Sunday, March 8th, 1 to 5 pm, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, March 9th, 9:15 am, Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Interment Holmdel Cemetery. In lieu of traditional remembrances please consider contributions to the Church of St. Catharine in memory of Laureanne. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020