D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
1300 Vermont Ave.
Lakewood, NJ
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Luke Roman Catholic Church
1674 Old Freehold Road
Toms River, NJ
Lakewood - Laurence Richard Muldoon, "Larry", age 73, of Lakewood, NJ passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ . Larry was born in New York, NY and he was the son of the late Veronica (Slevin) and Edward P. Muldoon, Sr. Larry served in the US Army. He was a retired New York State Supreme Court Officer. Larry was a photography enthusiast and an avid gardener.

Brother of the late Arthur J. Muldoon, he is survived by his brother Edward P. Muldoon with whom he resided.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. His funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:15 a.m. Saturday in St. Luke Roman Catholic Church, 1674 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ 08755. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ 07031

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting or to by mailing a donation in memory of Laurence Muldoon to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 or by visiting Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Muldoon family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 22, 2019
