Laurie Ann Genke
Laurie Ann Genke

Colts Neck - Laurie Ann Genke, 60 of Colts Neck, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1960, in Long Branch. Her family moved from Eatontown to Colts Neck in 1965 where she was a life-long resident. Laurie graduated from Marlboro High School in 1978 and went on to become a dental assistant. She also worked at Mary Ann's Inn, Colts Neck, which was owned by her family.

In June of 1991, Laurie married James Genke. Together they raised two amazing daughters, Anna Victoria and Sara Elizabeth.

Laurie was an amazing cook and had a passion for food and wine. She loved classic movies, skiing, the beach, and antiques.

She was predeceased by her father George and her mother Josephine (Chickie) Widger.

She is survived by her husband, two daughters, her brother George, her sister Debbie, as well as several cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Her final wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be scheduled at Luther Memorial Church in Tinton Falls, where her family and friends can safely gather to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Luther Memorial Church, 818 Tinton Avenue, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724. Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
