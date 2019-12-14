|
|
Laurie Ann Murphy Keller
Laurie Ann Murphy Keller passed away on November 25, 2019 at her home in St. Louis, Missouri. She was predeceased by her husband, Brian Keller in 2006.
Born and raised in Grasmere, Staten Island, she was the daughter of the late Ann (Tierney) and Francis J. Murphy, Jr. Laurie graduated from St. Sylvester's School, St. Joseph Hill Academy, and received a B.A. in Psychology and an M.S degree in Secondary Education from Seton Hall University in 1982.
Laurie began her 36 year career in banking and financial services at Prudential Bache, NYC. With corporate mergers, she relocated to Glen Allen, Virginia with Wachovia Bank as a Vice President Credit Risk Management, Senior Risk Analyst. Then with Wells Fargo Advisors, serving as a Vice President and Market Risk Consultant, she transferred to St. Louis. She was highly regarded by her colleagues and clients and respected for her knowledge, experience, and conscientious attention to detail.
Laurie was an avid NY Ranger fan and followed the Islanders (Brian's team), Mets and Jets. She and Brian enjoyed traveling through America to historical sites. She was partial to locations cited in the writings of Laura Ingalls Wilder while Brian looked forward to games at Major League Baseball stadiums. Her favorite place was Lavallette, NJ where she had enjoyed many summers growing up with her family. Sharing anecdotes from her days working at the Cozy Nooke with her sisters was a fun-filled past time when she returned for annual family reunions.
Her hobbies included skillful needleworking, home decorating and maintaining her special doll collection. She enjoyed ice skating, swimming, being on the beach at the Jersey shore, attending musical events and, of course, shopping. She was a loyal, generous and loving family member who kept up with family activities despite the miles and always knew what mattered and to whom.
Laurie is survived by her brothers Francis J. (Barbara) and Thomas (late wife Donna) and sisters Patrice (Martin Tuohy) and Monica (Thomas Todaro). She is also survived by her uncle and godfather, James Tierney and her aunt and uncle, Jane and Edward Milza, her many cousins, her nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A wake will be held at Harmon Funeral Home, 571 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00.
The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am at St. Sylvester's Church, 854 Targee Street, Staten Island, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Laurie's name may be made to the
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019