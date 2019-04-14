|
|
Laurie Miller
Red Bank - Laurie Miller of Red Bank, New Jersey, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 12th 2019, at age 59. She was the wife of Brian McNerney, and they shared 33 full years of cherished milestones and unforgettable memories.
Laurie grew up in Fair Haven with her father, Spencer Clayton Miller, mother, Janet Smith and two siblings - Debbie and Spencer Miller. She attended Rumson Fair Haven High School and graduated in 1977 and soon after that graduated from Brookdale Community College with her Associates Degree. She was a dedicated and hardworking employee at Bollerman Real Estate as an Administrative Assistant.
She was an active member of the community and volunteered for a number of non profit organizations. She was a proud activist for the Rally for the Navesink, the Clean Ocean Action, ReefSave, and many more. She enjoyed nature and animals, kayaking, puzzles, gardening, music, and spending time with her family and friends. She loved to watch the water, especially the view from her backyard. She had a huge passion for helping others, and making the world a better place.
She will be remembered for her bright smile, the kindness in her eyes, and the overflowing love in her heart. She is survived by her husband, Brian, her three unique children - Sean Cervone, Liam McNerney, and Sarah McNerney, as well as her sister Debbie Miller, nephew Ryan Miller, daughter in law Michelle Cervone and her number of pets she loved so much.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, from 6pm-8pm to honor Laurie.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019